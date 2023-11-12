Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 80,080 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,464,000. Broadcom makes up 2.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $957.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $502.00 and a one year high of $958.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $858.60 and a 200 day moving average of $826.74.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.