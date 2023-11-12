TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Guggenheim

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.60.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group Announces Dividend

NYSE TKO opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

