TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,865 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ExlService worth $38,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

