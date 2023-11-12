The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $291.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.36. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.57.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

