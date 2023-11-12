The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $119.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

