The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$86.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$84.94.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.2 %

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

IMO opened at C$77.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$80.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.93. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.