Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.26. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

