TD Cowen Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Market Perform

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $126.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.40. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

