Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,498,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Verizon Communications worth $564,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

