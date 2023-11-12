Swiss National Bank Sells 496,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Mondelez International worth $359,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.