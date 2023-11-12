Swiss National Bank Sells 421,900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 421,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of QUALCOMM worth $479,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $124.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,963 shares of company stock worth $5,253,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

