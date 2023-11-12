Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Texas Instruments worth $589,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

