Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 191,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Boeing worth $434,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $168.52 and a one year high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.39.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

