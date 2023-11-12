Swiss National Bank Has $458.83 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $458,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $239.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

