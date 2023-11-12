Swiss National Bank Has $352.96 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 445,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of TJX Companies worth $352,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

