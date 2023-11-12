Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 592,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of CVS Health worth $319,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.68 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

