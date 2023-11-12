StockNews.com Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.50.

NYSE WD opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,329 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 500.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 24.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

