StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

ARTW stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.