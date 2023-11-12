StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ONVO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.84.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
