StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

ONVO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

