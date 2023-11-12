Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $42.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Arvinas stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,007,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 373,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 188,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

