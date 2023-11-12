Stephens Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $9.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
