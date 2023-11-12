SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1,210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.24% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of SWTX opened at $18.94 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

