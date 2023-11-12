Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

HON stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

