Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Read Our Latest Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.