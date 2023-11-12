Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 1,288 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

