Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $213.63 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

