Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.21.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at $745,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,599. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rover Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

