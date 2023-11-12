Roth Mkm Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $29.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of GO opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $60,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,340 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

