Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

