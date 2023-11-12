Rock Creek Group LP Invests $333,000 in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 514.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,229,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Performance

BATS KWT opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.