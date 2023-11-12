River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

