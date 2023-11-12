River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $458.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.