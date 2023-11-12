Rhumbline Advisers Has $79.81 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Truist Financial worth $79,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

TFC stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

