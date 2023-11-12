Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RVP stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 9.31. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

