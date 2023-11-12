Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RVP stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 9.31. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
