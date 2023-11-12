Raymond James Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLYW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.79.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $351,729.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

