Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lifted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 103,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $113.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

