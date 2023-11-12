PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $921,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

