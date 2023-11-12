O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $986.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $989.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $928.41 and its 200-day moving average is $932.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

