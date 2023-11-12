Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.