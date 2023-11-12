Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $13.58 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $57,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

