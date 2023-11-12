Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

