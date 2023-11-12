Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $12.06.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.