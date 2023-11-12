Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NOM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

