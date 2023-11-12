Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Netflix worth $708,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.56 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

