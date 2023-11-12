Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.