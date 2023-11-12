Needham & Company LLC Boosts Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target to $6.00

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verano Stock Up 3.6 %

Verano stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Verano has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.12 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Verano will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

