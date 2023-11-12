NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.02. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.64.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.74 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Analysts forecast that NanoXplore will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.