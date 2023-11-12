Morgan Stanley Trims SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Target Price to $3.20

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.40 to $3.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

SmartRent Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $615.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SmartRent by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

