Morgan Stanley Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $3.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sight Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,092,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
