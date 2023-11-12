Morgan Stanley Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $214.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $186.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

